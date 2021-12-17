Advertisement

Maryland basketball coach drops in on Mila Reynolds’ game

By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Head coach Brenda Frese of the University of Maryland’s women’s basketball program paid a visit to South Bend Thursday.

Mila Reynolds, senior standout for the Washington Panthers, is committed to play for the Terrapins next year. Maryland is currently ranked 9th in the country.

The Panthers welcomed John Glenn Thursday night, beating the Falcons 72-31. After the game, Reynolds talked about what it was like to have Frese in the stands.

“Playing in front of Coach Frese is really just an honor,” said Reynolds, sandwiched between her current and future head coaches. “Just getting to play in front of my future coach is exciting so she gets a glimpse of what I could possibly bring in next year, so I’m just super excited.

Mila’s younger sister Amiyah is also committed to play for the Terrapins, but per NCAA rules, coach Frese was unable to discuss the class of 2023 prospect. The Panthers also feature a third Reynolds sister -- Kira, a freshman.

