Guilty plea expected in Mercedes Lain murder case

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - New developments in a case so many of us have followed closely since little Mercedes Lain disappeared this summer.

The man charged with the 11-month-old’s murder is expected to plead guilty.

Justin Miller will be back in court for a plea hearing on Dec. 20th in Starke County.

Attorneys met on Friday for a check-in on how discovery was going ahead of trial dates on the books for 2022.

Now, there likely won’t be a trial, instead just skipping ahead to sentencing.

Miller was the last person to see Mercedes Lain before she disappeared in August. He was also the person who led police to her body near the Starke and Marshall County line.

Now he’s expected to take responsibility for killing her by pleading guilty during a Monday’s plea hearing.

Lawyers turned in the plea agreement on Wednesday. The conditions that convinced Miller to accept the deal are unclear right now.

The courts scheduled Monday’s hearing to make sure Miller’s change of plea comes freely, voluntarily, and with him understanding all the facts.

Unlike Friday’s discovery hearing, all sides are expected to be at the Starke County Circuit Courthouse in person on Monday.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 CDT. That’s also when the court will likely schedule a sentencing hearing.

Miller could face between 45-65 years in prison for felony murder if the prosecution doesn’t pursue the death penalty.

Mercedes’ parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn both face Level-6 felony charges for neglect of a dependent.

They’re both due in court for status conferences on January 20th.

