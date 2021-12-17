Advertisement

Goshen Community Schools to have e-learning day Friday after threat investigation

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - After further consultation with Goshen Police, and to err on the side of safety, Goshen Community Schools has decided that Friday, Dec. 17, will be an e-learning day.

On Thursday, school and police department officials became aware of a statement of concern written on social media. The statement indicated a threat toward “GHS,” specifically for Friday.

The threat has been investigated by Goshen Police with the assistance of the FBI. They found the threat originated from California and was directed at a school in their jurisdiction with the same initials (GHS).

Additional police were present at Goshen High School on Thursday as a result.

For GHS students who have finals, teachers will work with students to determine how finals will be completed. Students should check with their teachers on Canvas on how to complete their end-of-semester assignments.

For K-8 students who do not have devices at home, the work assigned on an e-learning day does not need to be completed for 5 school days, which would be Jan. 8, 2022. The district says this should not be a concern for any student or parent.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
UPDATE: Suspect, officers identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
UPDATE: Police identify victim in deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub
Lakeshore Schools close again due to another threat
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Student arrested after threat investigation at Concord Junior High School
Police investigating after man gets hit by train in Dowagiac
Authorities say 71-year-old Rita Light started to drift over the double yellow line while...
Second driver dies in Elkhart County crash
A man who took a life in the past, today continued his efforts to save lives now.
Group works to stop kids from turning to violence