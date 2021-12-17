Goshen Community Schools to have e-learning day Friday after threat investigation

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - After further consultation with Goshen Police, and to err on the side of safety, Goshen Community Schools has decided that Friday, Dec. 17, will be an e-learning day.

On Thursday, school and police department officials became aware of a statement of concern written on social media. The statement indicated a threat toward “GHS,” specifically for Friday.

The threat has been investigated by Goshen Police with the assistance of the FBI. They found the threat originated from California and was directed at a school in their jurisdiction with the same initials (GHS).

Additional police were present at Goshen High School on Thursday as a result.

For GHS students who have finals, teachers will work with students to determine how finals will be completed. Students should check with their teachers on Canvas on how to complete their end-of-semester assignments.

For K-8 students who do not have devices at home, the work assigned on an e-learning day does not need to be completed for 5 school days, which would be Jan. 8, 2022. The district says this should not be a concern for any student or parent.

