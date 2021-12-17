‘Gift of Lights’ wraps up this weekend at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the final weekend for the ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo.

Guests can stroll through the zoo and see over a million sparkling lights.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be out all weekend, along with the Potawatomi Zoo Express Train.

“This is a tradition, this is four years now in the making and it just gets bigger and better every year,” said executive director Josh Sisk. “So, we’re just really excited, it’s hard to believe that it’s our last weekend.”

The lights run through Sunday, from 5- 9 p.m.

