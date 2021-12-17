First Alert Forecast: Chilly Friday with Wintry Weather by Saturday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine for much of the day. Highs will rise into the lower 40s by the afternoon. Clouds begin to move in during the second half of the day, ahead of our next storm system. High of 42.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible in southern areas after midnight. As the rain moves North it will bump into the cold air. This will create some mixing of rain and snow in parts of the area. Once we get some precipitation falling by early morning around and North of US-6 that is where we will have the best chance of seeing rain/snow mix or all snow. Some parts of the area will see the chance for a light accumulation of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces by Saturday morning. Rain and snow showers continue through Saturday morning. Low of 30.

SATURDAY: Rain and snow showers continue during the morning. A light coating of snow is possible North of US-6. Some areas in SW Michigan have the chance for up to an inch of snow. Most of Saturday will remain mostly cloudy after the system moves out by the early afternoon. During the afternoon, we will watch for lake effect snow showers to develop, another coating of snow could be possible with these. High of 37.

SUNDAY: Some lake effect snow showers will linger overnight and into the first few hours of Sunday. After this the clouds will clear and we likely see some sunshine by the afternoon on Sunday. Chilly air will flow in from the North keeping temperatures in the middle 30s during Sunday afternoon. High of 35.

LONG RANGE: The first part of next week is dry and mostly sunny. There will be a few chances for some snow showers as we approach the Christmas holiday. The long-range outlook through New Year’s continues to look chilly with some chances for wintry weather. We will continue to watch the potential for some cold air into the middle of January. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 64

Thursday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

