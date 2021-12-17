Advertisement

City of South Bend acquiring Drewry’s Brewery property

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A plan is now in place for the city of South Bend to seize control of the former Drewry’s Brewery property.

The current owners of the site at Portage and Elwood are some $128,000 behind in property tax payments. The county plans to foreclose and transfer ownership to the city of South Bend.

The private owners have ignored orders to demolish the buildings that are still standing and to move debris from previous demolitions off the site.

“In the near term, (we’re) just making that (this is) a better, safer area,” says South Bend Mayor James Mueller. “That’s the goal. Then longer term, this could be a place where you could see future development.”

The process of seizing control of the property is expected to take about 18 months.

