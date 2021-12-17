Children of first responders receive Christmas gifts

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Children in the Benton Harbor area received special gifts Thursday.

Sixty-one kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor were provided toys as part of this year’s Toy Express program.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to make this possible.

“Providing toys to the children of the first responders who have been injured in the line of duty or children of the communities that we serve...It’s wonderful. Any time we can give back to the community, we love it. That’s why we took this job in the community and around the holidays we want to give back even more,” said Chief Deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Robert Boyce.

Toy Express is a nationwide program impacting hundreds of cities across America.

