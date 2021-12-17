Advertisement

Benton Harbor High School hosts resource fair

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Dec. 16, 2021
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Community leaders in Benton Harbor hosted a resource fair at Benton Harbor High School on Thursday.

Organizations talked about things like food assistance and healthcare.

Health officials also talked about the city’s water problem. According to recent tests, lead levels in Benton Harbor’s tap water are finally dropping.

“Benton Harbor High School is the hub of the city,” says Andrae Townsel, superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools. “It’s the Mecca. A lot of pride and tradition and it’s a centralized location. We are a close-knit community, and any time we bring resources to our kids and our families, it helps for their future.”

The resource fair took place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, you can still pick up bottled water at distribution sites.

