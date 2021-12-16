Winds continue to gradually weaken as temperatures fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Winds and falling temperatures have been the focus for today! The good news is that winds will gradually lessen, however, it’ll take us until Friday morning to do so.

Additionally, if you are missing the cold winter feeling, that returns soon enough.

Colder temperatures continue to filter in behind the cold front that has now moved through Michiana.

Behind it, we had plenty of sunshine today and that will stick around for a good chunk of Friday.

However, weather changes again as we head into the weekend.

Chance of rain/snow moves in Friday night and some lake effect snow is possible on Saturday.

Not looking at much accumulation, though we could see up to 1/2″ in some places.

Much colder weather ahead in the forecast as Winter begins next week, and possibly some snow in your Christmas weekend forecast.... we’ll be keeping an eye on that!

High: 64

Low: 45

Precip: Trace

