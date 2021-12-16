Wednesday’s Child: Sassy and sweet Kristal

(WNDU) - There are foster kids who need to find a permanent home and we’re helping them out with our Wednesday’s Child segment. Our partners at Grant Me Hope sent a video of 9-year-old Kristal. A sweet and sassy 3rd grader.

“My best friend would say I’m sassy and I like getting my way,” admitted Kristal.

She likes playing with her friends at school. She really likes outdoor recess.

“I like swinging with them and going down the slides and playing,” said Kristal.

School is very enjoyable for Kristal.

“I like reading and math because my teacher breaks it down for us, and when we’re reading, we read little by little and our teacher calls on us to read sometimes or she just reads to us,” said Kristal.

Kristal has a couple of careers in mind for when she becomes an adult.

“When I grow up, I want to be a cowgirl or a doctor. Because I get to ride a horse and I like horses. And I want to be a doctor because I like helping people,” said Kristal.

Kristal would love her new family to have pets. She likes cats and dogs. She would love her family to also have other kids.

“I wish to get adopted. I don’t care what they look like, I just want them to be nice and kind to me. I want them to help with my homework and play with me. I’d like a family with brothers and sisters,” said Kristal.

Kristal’s birthday is coming up in January when she will turn ten. If you would like to learn more about Kristal, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

