Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Sassy and sweet Kristal

There are foster kids who need to find a permanent home and we’re helping them out with our...
There are foster kids who need to find a permanent home and we’re helping them out with our Wednesday’s Child segment.(Grant Me Hope)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There are foster kids who need to find a permanent home and we’re helping them out with our Wednesday’s Child segment. Our partners at Grant Me Hope sent a video of 9-year-old Kristal. A sweet and sassy 3rd grader.

“My best friend would say I’m sassy and I like getting my way,” admitted Kristal.

She likes playing with her friends at school. She really likes outdoor recess.

“I like swinging with them and going down the slides and playing,” said Kristal.

School is very enjoyable for Kristal.

“I like reading and math because my teacher breaks it down for us, and when we’re reading, we read little by little and our teacher calls on us to read sometimes or she just reads to us,” said Kristal.

Kristal has a couple of careers in mind for when she becomes an adult.

“When I grow up, I want to be a cowgirl or a doctor. Because I get to ride a horse and I like horses. And I want to be a doctor because I like helping people,” said Kristal.

Kristal would love her new family to have pets. She likes cats and dogs. She would love her family to also have other kids.

“I wish to get adopted. I don’t care what they look like, I just want them to be nice and kind to me. I want them to help with my homework and play with me. I’d like a family with brothers and sisters,” said Kristal.

Kristal’s birthday is coming up in January when she will turn ten. If you would like to learn more about Kristal, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Joseph Krol, 61, facing charges after crashing ultralight while intoxicated in St. Joseph County.
Man behind SJC ultralight crash facing charges after flying while intoxicated
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting

Latest News

They’ve helped prevent countless deaths by connecting with community youth and targeting the...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: SAVE South Bend
Neighbor to Neighbor gathering donations, volunteers to help incoming Afghan refugees in St....
Local organization to help Afghan refugees settle, find new homes in St. Joe County
Kandlyn describes herself as funny, kind and helpful. She enjoys hanging out with friends.
Wednesday’s Child: Kandlyn’s connection
Unity Gardens is getting festive this holiday season with their holiday market for those...
Unity Gardens Welcome Center host Holiday Market