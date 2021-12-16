Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana

(WNDU) - 2021 is winding down with some plants announcing closures in northern Indiana.

114 workers will lose their jobs at Molded Acoustical Products on Anderson Road in Granger. The company blames the closing on economic conditions and says attempts to sell the facility were not successful. They expect to permanently close its Granger operations by Feb. 22.

In the meantime, in Nappanee, 168 workers will lose their jobs when the Alexander Dennis Plant on Oakland Avenue closes in May.

The Bus Builder will also shut down its operations in Peru, and 24 workers will lose their jobs.

