Advertisement

Upcoming plant closures in northern Indiana

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and information on-air and online through 16 News Now.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - 2021 is winding down with some plants announcing closures in northern Indiana.

114 workers will lose their jobs at Molded Acoustical Products on Anderson Road in Granger. The company blames the closing on economic conditions and says attempts to sell the facility were not successful. They expect to permanently close its Granger operations by Feb. 22.

In the meantime, in Nappanee, 168 workers will lose their jobs when the Alexander Dennis Plant on Oakland Avenue closes in May.

The Bus Builder will also shut down its operations in Peru, and 24 workers will lose their jobs.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
Joseph Krol, 61, facing charges after crashing ultralight while intoxicated in St. Joseph County.
Man behind SJC ultralight crash facing charges after flying while intoxicated
Lakeshore Schools close again due to another threat

Latest News

DHHR and Clarksburg Water System to Study Older Homes with Lead Service Lines
Lead levels decrease in Benton Harbor tap water
Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
Gov. Whitmer awards grants to help rebuild roads across Michigan
A man who took a life in the past, continued his efforts on Wednesday to save lives now.
Group works to stop kids from turning to violence
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday Morning for strong gusty wind
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday Morning for strong gusty wind