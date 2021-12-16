Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting inside Cheers Pub

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
Police are investigating after a man was shot inside Cheers Pub.
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a bar in Roseland.

A man was shot inside Cheers Pub on 933 shortly before 1:30 Thursday morning. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle. Police say there were several witness to the shooting, who are now being interviewed by investigators.

Anyone else who has information can call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

