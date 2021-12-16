Plymouth hospice patient wows crowd at open mic night

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Open mic night allowed a 90-year-old Plymouth woman with dementia to relive her glory days of singing with the Big Bands.

Gina Weigand spent many years touring the country, singing at many concerts and for military troops.

“Oh, I love it,” she said.

Weigand is now a patient at Center for Hospice Care in Plymouth and is battling dementia.

Volunteer Coordinator Kim Morrison has been caring for Weigand and said she is a special lady.

Last night they performed together at Wild Rose Moon.

“I asked her, ‘Have you performed in front of people in a long, long time? She said ‘No, I haven’t, but I love doing that.’ I asked her if she would maybe be interested in coming up here and performing...I started asking her, ‘What kind of songs did you like?’ I’d mention some. I said, ‘Do you like Santa Baby?’ And she goes, ‘No, I hate that one!’ There were a lot of songs she’d be clear she didn’t like.’”

Weigand said she had a great time Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.