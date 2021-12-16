Advertisement

Lead levels decrease in Benton Harbor tap water

DHHR and Clarksburg Water System to Study Older Homes with Lead Service Lines
DHHR and Clarksburg Water System to Study Older Homes with Lead Service Lines(AP images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - According to recent tests, lead levels in Benton Harbor’s tap water are finally dropping.

The latest round of water sampling marks the first time in three years that lead levels did not exceed Michigan’s standards. But state officials say residents should still use bottled water for the time being, even as at-home lead filters appear to be working as designed.

Meanwhile, the city is hosting a water resource fair on Thursday, Dec. 16. The fair will provide information about services and resources for residents to help reduce lead from their home.

It will be held at Benton Harbor High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are required.

Free bottled water is still available to residents. Just head to the high school from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
Officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart
Joseph Krol, 61, facing charges after crashing ultralight while intoxicated in St. Joseph County.
Man behind SJC ultralight crash facing charges after flying while intoxicated
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
Gov. Whitmer awards grants to help rebuild roads across Michigan
A man who took a life in the past, continued his efforts on Wednesday to save lives now.
Group works to stop kids from turning to violence
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday Morning for strong gusty wind
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday Morning for strong gusty wind
While many of his peers had their own loved ones pinning their badges, Spadafora had a future...
South Bend Police Lieutenant swears in son among eight new officers