Lead levels decrease in Benton Harbor tap water

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - According to recent tests, lead levels in Benton Harbor’s tap water are finally dropping.

The latest round of water sampling marks the first time in three years that lead levels did not exceed Michigan’s standards. But state officials say residents should still use bottled water for the time being, even as at-home lead filters appear to be working as designed.

Meanwhile, the city is hosting a water resource fair on Thursday, Dec. 16. The fair will provide information about services and resources for residents to help reduce lead from their home.

It will be held at Benton Harbor High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are required.

Free bottled water is still available to residents. Just head to the high school from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.