Group works to stop kids from turning to violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who took a life in the past, today continued his efforts to save lives now.

The man was the keynote speaker an at anti-gun violence conference in South Bend.

49-year-old Matt Wills was a standout wrestler and football player at Riley High School in the early 1990′s. Wills spent time in prison for the shooting death of his cousin in 2004.

“My basic message was choices. Make the right choice because if you make the wrong choice, it’s hard coming back,” Wills told 16 News Now. I made the wrong choice. First of all, UNLV (University of Nevada Las Vegas) leaving school, that was a big mistake, but the second hardest choice I ever made in my life was pulling that trigger, end up taking my cousin’s life. And I had to do 11-years (in prison), you know. That was something that shouldn’t have never happened, but like I said, we was drinking, and got guns and gambling. None of that mix.”

Wills wept during today’s speech and afterward, in full view of the crowd, he hugged his victim’s uncle, and others. “The most important thing that happened to me today, kids came up and hugged me and said, ‘thank you,’ and I’m, I’m good with that.”

The bulk of the conference focused on the opportunities the students have to make good choices in life.

The approach was the brainchild of the mother of a South Bend teen who was murdered 18-years ago.

Bobbie Woods has been an anti-violence activist ever since.

While her group, Mommas Against Violence has conducted annual community conferences in the past. Today’s was the first aimed at middle school aged children.

While Woods is discouraged by the alarming rate at which young people continue to kill one another, she adds, “I would hate to know what it would be if I was not out here doing anything.”

Woods says her motto is “if I can just touch one life. Make a difference in one life, save one life and keep one mother from having to go through all the hurt...”

