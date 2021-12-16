Gov. Whitmer awards grants to help rebuild roads across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is awarding grants to cities and road commissions to help rebuild roads across the state.

Whitmer says her office has invested $4.75 billion in road repairs since she has taken office. And now, more of that money will be awarded locally here in Michiana.

The state is giving nearly $350,000 dollars to repair Paw Paw Avenue in Benton Harbor and nearly $400,000 for repairs on Broadway Street in Three Rivers.

