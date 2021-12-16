FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty Winds Continue for Most of Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong gusty winds expected this morning along with a few light sprinkles. Winds will die down into the afternoon, but it still remains breezy. Wind gusts are possible between 20-30 miles per hour through the early evening. Skies clear behind the cold front and we see lots of sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures will begin to drop by late morning into the 30s by the early evening. High of 54.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures dropping under clear skies. Winds will calm by the morning on Friday. It turns cold overnight with morning lows expected to be in the upper 20s by early Friday morning. Low of 28.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high clouds developing later in the afternoon and evening. Highs back into the lower 40s with a light breeze. High of 42.

SATURDAY: Overnight and into Saturday a storm system moving to our South may bring the chance for some rain/snow showers to Michiana. As the system moves through a few lake effect snow showers could be possible by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s. High of 38.

LONG RANGE: A few snow showers are possible early on Sunday downwind of Lake Michigan. After that we will be mostly dry and quiet for the first part of the week. Heading closer to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day we see more chances for some snow showers. Keep checking back for the latest information on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, December 15th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 64 (Daily High Temp Record)

Wednesday’s Low: 47 (Daily Warm Low Temp Record)

Precipitation: 0.16″

Snowfall: 0.0″

