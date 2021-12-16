Father of 6-month-old Asaiah Molik charged in connection to child’s traumatic injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A man is behind bars after investigators spent close to a year trying to find out what happened to Asaiah Molik, a six-month-old found unresponsive back in Jan. 2021.

23-year-old Averious Molik apparently took responsibility for Asaiah’s injuries when speaking with prosecutors, but he’s only facing charges related to neglect of a dependent.

Ken Cotter says his admissions certainly connect him with Asaiah’s nearly two dozen rib fractures, but forensic experts can’t confirm if those injuries led to the six-month-old’s death.

Averius Molik told investigators, “I’m the one that had him, so if you’re saying his ribs are cracked then I did it, most likely I did it.”

The St. Joseph County prosecutor says they can prove Molik caused his son’s injuries, but their medical experts say they can’t tell if Asaiah died because of them.

“They’re not saying they’re not, they’re not saying they are. Based on their findings, we’re not able to associate any of those injuries to his death, so Mr. Molik is not charged with that,” said St. Joseph County prosecutor Ken Cotter.

The probable cause affidavit says Molik admitted to tripping down the stairs and landing on Asaiah on two different occasions, but he denied ever trying to hurt him intentionally.

Witnesses tell a different story to investigators.

Molik’s mother says she observed her son ‘disciplining’ Asaiah and his sibling by ‘slapping, hitting, and popping them in the mouth’.

A babysitter told police Asaiah would ‘tense up’ after returning from Molik’s care, which doctors say is consistent with broken ribs.

Asaiah’s mother told investigators Molik was physically abusive to her even during her pregnancy. She said Molik never told her about any accidents involving Asaiah, including the times he says he tripped down the stairs.

There is still room to elevate Molik’s charges if new evidence connects the injuries to Asaiah’s death.

“It depends on what that evidence is. It’s certainly open because this case is unsolved, but right now we don’t know,” Cotter said.

Molik faces four charges. He faces two Level-3 felonies for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and two Level-1 felonies for neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. Cotter says the four charges represent the four different theories they have as to how Asaiah’s injuries occurred under his father’s care. Molik can only be convicted on one of them.

“We wanted to make sure a jury didn’t say, ‘well it wasn’t under this part we don’t think, but it might be under this part.’ So we charged all of them and will then let the jury make that determination,” Cotter said.

Molik faces a 20-40 year prison sentence if convicted on an F1.

That drops to between 3-16 years if convicted of an F3.

Cotter said they wanted to make sure beyond a reasonable doubt that they could convict Molik for causing the injuries found on his son, and that took some time.

Forensic pathologists looked at 23 rib fractures that doctors say occurred on two separate occasions and brain bleeding. They say these injuries are consistent with intentional abuse.

Cotter says their analysis of the injuries took significantly longer as they tried to determine Asaiah’s cause of death or if the injuries could be the cause.

Then they double-checked and triple-checked these findings with another forensic pathologist before having a fourth look with a children’s doctor to give their take on the injuries.

“When you can have multiple people evaluate it separately, then you have a better chance of getting the appropriate and right information. This was never a case where the investigators put this aside and said we don’t care. It was one where we need to make sure we take all of those steps, and unfortunately, sometimes it takes longer than anybody wants,” Cotter said.

Molik is being held on $100,000 bond.

