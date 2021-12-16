Advertisement

6-month-old baby’s dad arrested in connection to his death

An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy’s death in South Bend back in January.
An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy’s death in South Bend back in January.(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest has been made in connection to a 6-month-old boy's death in South Bend back in January.

That’s when Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive. An autopsy later revealed dozens of rib fractures, injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, and serious head injuries.

Asaiah’s 23-year-old father, Averius Molik, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. But St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says Averius can only be convicted one of those four charges.

“It’s the same event under different theories,” Cotter says. “One is resulting in catastrophic injuries, so the pain that Asaiah would have suffered from the time in which he was injured until his death... ‘is that catastrophic or is that serious?’ That’s the difference between the level one and the level three.

“And then the second part is, the ‘was it because Asaiah was placed in a situation that may endanger his life or health?’” he added. “That’s under one theory. The other is that he did not receive the appropriate support.”

Averius Molik is scheduled to have his initial hearing Thursday at 1 p.m.

