Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting
The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.
UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe
Joseph Krol, 61, facing charges after crashing ultralight while intoxicated in St. Joseph County.
Man behind SJC ultralight crash facing charges after flying while intoxicated

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
A venomous snake was found hiding in a family's Christmas tree.
Venomous snake found hiding in family's Christmas tree
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites