South Bend Police Lieutenant swears in son among eight new officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Police Department welcomed eight new officers to their ranks.

Seven of them just graduated from the academy one week ago.

One of the new officers, Steven Spadafora, grew up in a law enforcement family. His father is a Lieutenant for the South Bend Police Department.

While many of his peers had their own loved ones pinning their badges, Spadafora had a future colleague, someone he knows by the title of ‘dad’.

Newly pinned officer Steven Spadafora grew up watching his father serve as a South Bend Police Officer, learning about what it took to join the same team.

“Going to my dad to learn about guns, how to use them, and how to be proficient in them. Trying to be well-rounded as a person to be a better police officer,” Steven said.

But he says this career means much more than just following in his father’s footsteps.

“I guess just helping people. As simple as that sounds and everything, it just is. It just makes you feel good. It makes you feel like a good person. It makes you feel like your life has some meaning,” he said.

It’s that type of attitude that Lt. Steve Spadafora says will help any incoming officer overcome some of the newer challenges facing police officers.

“Certainly you have to try and maintain a positive mental attitude with all this. Try to avoid all the negativity and focus on the positive things you can do,” said Lieutenant Steve Spadafora.

Steven isn’t the only new officer to get their badge pinned by a family member, but he does stand out as the only one being pinned by a current South Bend Police officer.

“It’s his decision to make and he faced the challenges, the academy, and the hiring process and he met all the requirements,” Lt. Spadafora said.

With experience serving in the National Guard, Steven graduated from the police academy as the top gun in his class. His father is one of the firearms instructors for South Bend PD.

These eight new officers represent one of the biggest additions to the South Bend PD in recent memory.

New officer Georgia Wells served as the class vice president at the police academy which graduated seven of the eight new SBPD officers.

