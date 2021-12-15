South Bend-based musical trio Girl Named Tom wins NBC’s “The Voice”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Girl Named Tom, a musical trio of siblings who live in South Bend, were named the winners of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

It’s the first time in the show’s history that a group of people were named champions.

SEASON 21 WINNERS OF @NBCTHEVOICE AND FIRST GROUP TO WIN EVER!!!! I couldn’t be more excited for @girlnamedtom and #TeamKelly!!! #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/mCZIRabTe0 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) December 15, 2021

Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty were originally from northwest Ohio before moving to South Bend. They won $100,000 and a recording contract.

16 News Now reached out in hopes of talking to the group today, but unfortunately their father is in poor health, and they’ve gone to be by his side. They say in a statement that they flew back to be with their dad and they look forward to sharing more music in the new year.

