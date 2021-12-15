Portage Manor could add more beds to become self-sufficient

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those looking for ways to make South Bend’s Portage Manor financially sustainable are looking in a new direction.

An architect has been hired to study the possibility of constructing a new building on the Portage Manor campus.

The study will not entertain the idea of demolishing the old building--the 115-year-old structure that houses Portage Manor today. But the study will consider increasing the occupancy at the new building beyond 140 beds in an attempt to make the facility financially self-sufficient.

