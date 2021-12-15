Advertisement

Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One male is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Elkhart.

It happened shortly after 5:30 Wednesday morning on W. Hively in front of the Big Lots.

Officers were called to the scene on a report of a male trying to throw a bicycle through the window at the Handy Liquor in that area. During an encounter with that male, two officers fired shots and two other officers were witnesses to the incident. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was found on the male.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Per protocol, the officers who fired their service weapons will be on administrative leave.

Police say there are no remaining suspects or any threat to the public at this time.

Officials on scene tell us their officers do wear body cameras and reviewing that footage will be part of the investigation.

