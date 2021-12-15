Advertisement

Lakeshore Schools close again due to another threat

(WJHG)
By Carli Luca
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore Public Schools are closed on Wednesday “due to another threat”, according to the district’s Facebook page.

On Monday, two threats were made at Lakeshore’s high and middle schools, according to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium.

The student who allegedly made the threat at the high school was taken into custody, but the district remained closed Tuesday while the threat at the middle school was investigated.

The district has asked everyone to make sure children understand that safety concerns are taken seriously, and are not jokes or pranks.

Lakeshore participates in the OK2SAY tipline program, which is available 24/7. Any suspicious activity can be made by calling (855) 565-2729, by texting 652729, or by emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.

