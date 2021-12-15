FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winds Between 40-50 mph Possible This Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After showers overnight just a few light sprinkles or brief showers are possible during the day on Wednesday. Winds will ramp up throughout the day as the cold front get closer to Michiana. Winds in the evening between 25-35 miles per hour with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour possible.

Overnight we are going to see winds increase in the early hours of Thursday. Winds between 25-35 miles per hour with winds gusting upwards of 40-50 miles per hour. Winds will be accompanied by some gusty showers as a cold front crosses Michiana during the early hours of Thursday. We could see some sporadic power outages from the high winds. It remains extremely windy through the first half of Thursday. Winds will calm down as skies clear and temperatures drop into the 30s by the evening on Thursday.

Timing:

5AM – 5PM WEDNESDAY: Few scattered showers, breezy, turning windy later in the day.

5PM WEDNESDAY – 2AM THURSDAY: Turning windy. Sustained winds 25-35mph with winds gusting between 35-45 mph. Few scattered showers possible.

2AM – 6AM THURSDAY: Cold front moves through, few showers. WINDY. Sustained winds between 25-35mph with winds gusting between 40-50mph.

6AM – 9PM THURSDAY: Temperatures dropping from the 50s during the late morning into the 30s by the evening. Winds die down late in the evening.



