Fire officials give safety reminders ahead of Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During a busy holiday season, fire officials are reminding us to be aware of some common dangers this Christmas.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone joined 16 Morning News Now to share some safety reminders.

He said the biggest dangers during the holidays are cords, candles, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Cherrone said it’s important to never use old extension cords or lights.

Having a working carbon monoxide detector is crucial.

And always make sure your candles are away from other objects and blown out when you leave the room.

“If you’re decorating with live foliage, make sure that you’re using the LED lights,” Cherrone said. “The last [thing] you want is for your table to go up in flames because somebody was using live foliage around a live, working candle.”

If you have a real tree, make sure it’s watered every day and keep it away from heat sources.

Dry trees can be a hazard, and it only takes a matter of seconds for one to catch on fire.

