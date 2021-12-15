Advertisement

Coloma Elementary students make keepsake Christmas pillows for family members

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about young kids making keepsake Christmas pillows for their families!

Nothing says “I care” like something made by hand.

WNDU Photojournalist Tyler Woods takes us to Coloma Elementary School, where the kids put the finishing touches on their presents Tuesday afternoon! (see video above)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash

Latest News

The facility operated at a loss nearly every year for the past decade, with a deficit...
Portage Manor could add more beds to become self-sufficient
It's been part of the local landscape since 1853, but time appears to be running out for the...
100 Center up for sale, named an endangered landmark
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding you to avoid scams this holiday season.
Indiana AG Todd Rokita offers Hoosiers tips on avoiding holiday season scams
Peoples has been a strong defensive force, but on Sunday she was doing it on both sides of the...
Anaya Peoples stays consistent