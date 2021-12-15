Advertisement

Bobcat safely released after being trapped in Kosciusko County

Bobcat caught in footholds in Kosciusko County
Bobcat caught in footholds in Kosciusko County(Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By Carli Luca
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bobcat has been safely released after being caught in footholds.

An Indiana Conversation Officer was called to Kosciusko County, where a first year trapper had been trying to catch coyotes. Instead, he was surprised to find a bobcat waiting for him.

The trapper and his father let the bobcat go with the help of the officer. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bobcat ran off into the woods.

