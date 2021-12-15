Bobcat safely released after being trapped in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bobcat has been safely released after being caught in footholds.

An Indiana Conversation Officer was called to Kosciusko County, where a first year trapper had been trying to catch coyotes. Instead, he was surprised to find a bobcat waiting for him.

The trapper and his father let the bobcat go with the help of the officer. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bobcat ran off into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.