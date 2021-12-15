Advertisement

Man charged in Michigan City homicide investigation

After several months of investigation, detectives found probable cause to charge 30-year-old...
After several months of investigation, detectives found probable cause to charge 30-year-old Amond Nixon of Michigan City with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.(LaPorte County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened back in May.

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue just after 1:35 p.m. on May 20 regarding a person being struck by gunfire. When they arrived, they found two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were outside a residence in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue when a sport utility vehicle began to drive past them. An occupant inside this sport utility vehicle discharged a firearm multiple times at both victims. Both victims were hit by gunfire before the sport utility vehicle fled the area.

One of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Tyrese Morris-Cross of Michigan City, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Four other victims were later identified during this investigation that were also targeted by gunfire. Police are withholding their names.

After several months of investigation, detectives found probable cause to charge 30-year-old Amond Nixon of Michigan City with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Nixon is currently incarcerated at the LaPorte County Jail on unrelated criminal charges. He was issued a $1,000,005.00 cash bond because of these new criminal charges and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash

Latest News

The facility operated at a loss nearly every year for the past decade, with a deficit...
Portage Manor could add more beds to become self-sufficient
It's been part of the local landscape since 1853, but time appears to be running out for the...
100 Center up for sale, named an endangered landmark
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding you to avoid scams this holiday season.
Indiana AG Todd Rokita offers Hoosiers tips on avoiding holiday season scams
Peoples has been a strong defensive force, but on Sunday she was doing it on both sides of the...
Anaya Peoples stays consistent