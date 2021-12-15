Man charged in Michigan City homicide investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened back in May.

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue just after 1:35 p.m. on May 20 regarding a person being struck by gunfire. When they arrived, they found two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were outside a residence in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue when a sport utility vehicle began to drive past them. An occupant inside this sport utility vehicle discharged a firearm multiple times at both victims. Both victims were hit by gunfire before the sport utility vehicle fled the area.

One of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Tyrese Morris-Cross of Michigan City, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Four other victims were later identified during this investigation that were also targeted by gunfire. Police are withholding their names.

After several months of investigation, detectives found probable cause to charge 30-year-old Amond Nixon of Michigan City with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Nixon is currently incarcerated at the LaPorte County Jail on unrelated criminal charges. He was issued a $1,000,005.00 cash bond because of these new criminal charges and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

