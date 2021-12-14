Voting is underway for the Greater Niles Sights & Lights Decorating Contest

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Greater Niles Sights & Lights decorating contest is underway.

Homes and businesses throughout Niles have decked their properties in lights and decorations.

Voting is open, and there are different categories to choose from.

Prizes will be given to the three entries with the most votes in each category.

“This first started with one woman in one neighborhood who wanted to just do something in her neighborhood,” said Selina Guevara, director of Membership & Marketing at the Greater Niles Chamber. “And then she went to the mayor to talk about prizes and the mayor opened it up to the whole city. And then, you know, people were just so excited about it that he opened it up to the whole zip code.”

The deadline to vote is Friday, December 17th.

To view entries and to vote, click here.

For more information on other Christmas events in Niles, click here.

