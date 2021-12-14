Advertisement

Voting is underway for the Greater Niles Sights & Lights Decorating Contest

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Greater Niles Sights & Lights decorating contest is underway.

Homes and businesses throughout Niles have decked their properties in lights and decorations.

Voting is open, and there are different categories to choose from.

Prizes will be given to the three entries with the most votes in each category.

“This first started with one woman in one neighborhood who wanted to just do something in her neighborhood,” said Selina Guevara, director of Membership & Marketing at the Greater Niles Chamber. “And then she went to the mayor to talk about prizes and the mayor opened it up to the whole city. And then, you know, people were just so excited about it that he opened it up to the whole zip code.”

The deadline to vote is Friday, December 17th.

To view entries and to vote, click here.

For more information on other Christmas events in Niles, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
Crews were called to the area of Grant and Wild Heather Roads in Warren Township around 4:45 p.m.
Emergency crews respond to ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting that may have started at or near the Family...
Three people shot at Mishawaka Family Express, home

Latest News

The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.
Police searching for missing South Bend woman
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Turning Warmer as Showers Move into Michiana by Wednesday
Marcus Freeman is a defensive guy, but now as he begins to lead the Notre Dame ship, he's got...
Coach Freeman says connections with offensive players will take time
Simplicity Building brought back to life by grow operations in Niles.
Grow operations are bringing the Simplicity building back to life in Niles