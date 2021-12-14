State-of-the-art recycling plant in Cassopolis nearing final approval

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Here’s further proof that it is indeed a small world... a company based in Norway wants to make a big investment in a village in southwest Michigan.

A company named Norsk Hydro has plans to build a $140-million aluminum recycling plant there.

In some ways, Cassopolis is still the same old sleepy farming town it has always been. In some ways, it is not.

“A $150-million commitment from the company, that’s not a ten-year commitment. That’s a company that intends to be here for the next 50 to 100 years,” said Cassopolis Village Manager Emilie Sarratore.

It’s the kind of commitment that was outright courted when the Cassopolis community developed a smart industrial park that combines solar energy, with fiber optic and rail access.

The Midwest Energy and Communications Smart Park is a 300-acre blank commercial canvas that is looking for its first tenant.

“When they’re (Hydro) looking for acreage, and they have certain criteria, they realized that this smart park that we’re working on development, developing, would fit the bill for most of that,” Sarratore explained.

The company is spelled “Hydro” but pronounced He-drow.

Hydro employs 30,000 workers worldwide in 40 countries.

The proposed Cassopolis plant would create 70 new jobs.

“They specifically like small rural communities for this reason: They believe in hire to retire, is their company motto, and their turnover percentage is so low that it is very clear that that is really what they do.”

There are still hurdles to cross. Grants are being sought to build roads in the park and to extend sewer and water lines to the site.

But after a year in the making, the plant plans are just one step away from final approval. “That’s the final decision date, that’ll happen here over the next two months, or so, but we are cautiously optimistic that we’ll be standing there with our aluminum shovels side by side in the spring,” said Sarratore.

The company now has U.S. plants in Texas and Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.