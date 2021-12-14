Advertisement

Police searching for missing South Bend woman

The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.
The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.

She was last seen yesterday near Riverside Dr. & Angela Blvd. in South Bend.

Randolph is described as 5.5″tall, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 28-years-old, and may be wearing a Blow Pop hoodie.

If you have any information, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

