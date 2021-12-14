Police searching for missing South Bend woman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.
She was last seen yesterday near Riverside Dr. & Angela Blvd. in South Bend.
Randolph is described as 5.5″tall, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She is 28-years-old, and may be wearing a Blow Pop hoodie.
If you have any information, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.