Police searching for missing South Bend woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is searching for Jasmine Randolph.

She was last seen yesterday near Riverside Dr. & Angela Blvd. in South Bend.

Randolph is described as 5.5″tall, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 28-years-old, and may be wearing a Blow Pop hoodie.

If you have any information, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

