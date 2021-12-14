Police searching for missing Angola boy

ANGOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Angola Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Leonardo Grant.

He was last seen at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon wearing a “Minecraft” stocking cap, tan jacket, black sweatpants with white writing and black shoes. Police say he is 5′3″ and weighs 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Leonardo’s whereabouts, please contact the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121 or 911.

