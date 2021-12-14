Over 120 drivers pulled over during Michigan school bus safety enforcement campaign

(WNDU) - More than 120 traffic stops were made for drivers illegally passing school buses during a school bus safety enforcement campaign in Michigan back in October.

The “Operation Safe Stop” campaign involved patrols across the state between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22.

According to Michigan State Police, “Operation Safe Stop” resulted in 122 traffic stops, 50 tickets for illegal passing of school buses, 29 other tickets, and three misdemeanor arrests.

As a reminder, drivers need to stop when overhead lights are flashing yellow, and you need to stop at least 20 feet away from the school bus when the lights are flashing red.

