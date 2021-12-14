Advertisement

Michigan drivers to get auto insurance refund checks by May 9

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Auto insurance refund checks will be issued to Michigan drivers no later than May 9.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week that drivers will receive $400 checks for every vehicle they own that’s insured in the state. The refunds are part of bipartisan legislation that was signed in 2019.

Motorcycles and RVs are also eligible for the refund if they have minimum insurance requirements.

Checks will be issued through mail or direct deposit.

