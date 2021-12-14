Marcus Freeman says connections with offensive players will take time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marcus Freeman is a defensive guy, we all know this.

But now as he begins to lead the Notre Dame ship, he’s got to be a coach for everyone.

Freeman says it will take some getting used to for both him and the offensive players.

He said after Sunday’s practice that he finds himself running over to the defensive side still and having to stop himself from cheering for the defense the entire time.

“It’s gonna take time,” Freeman said. “It’s gonna take time and there’s nothing you can say to build a trust of players, but to me it’s over and over, the repeated experience of them seeing who you are. That’s the number one thing. These offensive guys have to know who I am. There’s got to be no fence up or no curtain of who Marcus Freeman is. I want you to know my family. I want you to know what makes me happy, what makes me sad, what makes me anything. They have to know who you are and if you show them your heart and you’re honest with them and you just give them your natural emotion, I think they’ll learn to trust you and trust you and trust you. Then you got to be there for them. They need you. You got to be able to be there.”

Freeman says he wants his offensive players to know that they are all in this together.

