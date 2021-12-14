Grow operations are bringing the Simplicity building back to life in Niles

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - Back in the 1900s, Simplicity Pattern Company, the world’s largest pattern manufacturer, operated out of their 901 Wayne Street location.

Now, the over 570,000 square foot warehouse is home to HLF, a cannabis grower, and Rosenberg Holdings, a cannabis processor.

“The Simplicity Pattern Company went out of business quite some time ago here in the city of Niles, and the building has been in use, but hasn’t had a lot of use since that time period. And uh, there’s a new owner to the building now, and they’re heavily marketing that building specifically for marijuana type businesses and we’ve had several move in there,” says Richard Huff, the Niles City Council Administrator.

Tonight, the Niles City Council approved of another marijuana grow license and operation to be conducted inside of the Simplicity building.

“This is the council’s one opportunity to approve or disapprove this. Once the provisional certificate’s been approved, then as long as the state issues a license, we will issue a license,” says Huff.

Only one of the Niles City Council’s eight members voted against the licensing.

Origins LLC, the company looking to move into the building now only needs a license issued by the state of Michigan, before they will be able to start their grow operation.

“We have not experienced any type of issues with it so far. We haven’t had any criminal issues or smell issues or anything like that to go along with it,” says Huff.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.