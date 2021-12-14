First Alert Forecast: Turning Warmer as Showers Move into Michiana by Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Starting off chilly and calm. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs during the afternoon will reach into the lower 50s. It will be breezy at times. High of 53.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers possible after 10pm. Light scattered showers continue overnight. It remains mild, with temperatures in the middle 40s. Low of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Windy with scattered showers throughout the day. Winds will likely gust up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be warming throughout the day, hitting a high in the low 60s by the early evening. This high could challenge the record high of 62 set back in 1971. High of 62.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers early in the day as a cold front crosses Michiana. It will be very breezy with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour possible. Clouds will clear by the afternoon and winds will slowly die down. Temperatures will also fall from the 50s during the morning into the 30s by the evening. Daytime high of 52, low of 28.

LONG RANGE: Lots of sunshine expected on Friday as temps remain in the 40s. It looks to get even chillier by the weekend with the chance for some rain or snow showers on Saturday and the potential for some light lake effect snow showers by Sunday. This is a time frame that we will watch for some wintry weather so keep checking back for the latest. As we head closer to the first day of Winter it looks to remain chilly with highs in the 30s and more chances for some snow showers.

