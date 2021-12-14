Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Amazon driver fixes holiday decorations knocked down by storm outside Oregon home

By Bridget Chavez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – One of Santa’s helpers showed up at a home in Oregon, in the form of an Amazon driver.

Miriam Sierra was expecting her Amazon package to be delivered as usual, but she got much more than she ordered, according to KPTV.

A windstorm had knocked down Sierra’s Christmas decorations, and the delivery man cleaned up the mess when he dropped off her package.

“I look at the video and I’m watching him walk up and I look at my stuff and, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like literally everything is in disarray,” Sierra explained. “I have trees down, I have stuff lying all over and he’s looking around like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like stuff is everywhere. It was literally blocking the front door.”

She said the driver started putting everything back in place that had been knocked down by the storm.

“One by one strategically placing it back in its spot, making sure it was standing up. It was just the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” Sierra said.

She reached out to Amazon so the man who went above and beyond a standard delivery could be recognized for his kindness.

“I just want to say thank you so much. You went above and beyond, and I really appreciated it,” Sierra said. “If I could have seen you out there doing it, I would have went out, probably given you a hug, or at least given you a bottle of wine. I really appreciated it. It was super, super nice.”

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her...
Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
Indiana State Police say the pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crash landing in...
UPDATE: Pilot in ultralight plane crash landing in St. Joseph County found to be intoxicated
16 News Now is learning the names of the victims involved in a shooting that took place at the...
Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
A fundraiser featured teachers crawling for cash has drawn criticism.
Teachers seen crawling for cash during fundraiser; organizers apologize
A fundraiser featured teachers crawling for cash has drawn criticism.
Teachers 'Dash for Cash' event criticized
An Amazon driver put back Christmas decorations that had been knocked over in a windstorm.
Amazon driver fixes holiday decorations knocked down by a storm outside an Oregon home