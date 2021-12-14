Advertisement

Blake Wesley named ACC Rookie of the Week

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball player Blake Wesley has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week.

The South Bend Native, of course, had the game winning jumper in Saturday Night’s upset over then No. 10 Kentucky.

Wesley is just the second member of the Irish to be named Rookie of the Week and is the first since 2014.

“He’s a puppy compared to some of the guys he’s playing against,” head coach Mike Brey said. “But there’s something about him. There’s a special uniqueness about him. He’s allowed us to really coach him and coach him hard. I’ve been hard on him. Coach Solomon’s been hard on him. I think his body language and maturity was better tonight. He ran our team. You know I thought his shot selection was better.”

Wesley had 14 points in Saturday’s win.

