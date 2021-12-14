Anaya Peoples stays consistent for Notre Dame Women’s Basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish guard Anaya Peoples has been consistent all season long for the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Team.

Peoples has been a strong defensive force but on Sunday was doing it on both sides of the ball.

She finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds just shy of a double double.

Peoples already has 51 rebounds this season.

Head coach Niele Ivey is thrilled with her guard’s performance.

“I had to go to a four guard lineup because they played four guards,” Ivey said. “So for her having that opportunity to play both on the wing and inside. She’s such a strong guard. She does so many little things for us. The way that she defends and rebounds. I didn’t realize she needed one more but that was great that she had five offensive rebounds. But she does so much and she’s one of my hardest workers. So I’m happy for that stat line for her.”

The Irish host Pitt on Sunday.

