Wanted LaPorte County woman found hiding inside refrigerator

A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her hiding in a refrigerator.(LaPorte County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wanted woman in LaPorte County has been taken into custody after police say they found her hiding inside a refrigerator.

Officer were dispatched to a home in the 2900 south block of U.S. 35 Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a 911 hang-up. When they arrived, they learned that 39-year-old Rebecca Rudd, who was wanted on three different arrest warrants, was possibly inside the home.

While inside the home, deputies observed bedding material that had been transformed into a “sheet rope.” The “sheet rope” was tied to a lightly weighted kitchen table and extended out a window. Knowing this was likely a ruse, deputies continued to search for Rudd. She was eventually found hiding inside a refrigerator.

Rudd was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail. She was served with three different arrest warrants for the following offenses:

  • Battery, B-Misdemeanor
  • Criminal Mischief, B-Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, C-Misdemeanor

Police say Rudd is being held on a $105 cash-only bond through Superior Court IV and a $305.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court III.

