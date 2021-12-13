Two hurt, including 3-month-old, in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old woman and a 3-month-old baby girl were hurt in a shooting on Sunday in Benton Harbor.

Officers responded to the River Terrace Apartments just before 9:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Police later learned that the two victims were taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, both were treated and released with minor injuries.

Officials are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

