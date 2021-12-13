Advertisement

Two hurt, including 3-month-old, in Benton Harbor shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old woman and a 3-month-old baby girl were hurt in a shooting on Sunday in Benton Harbor.

Officers responded to the River Terrace Apartments just before 9:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Police later learned that the two victims were taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, both were treated and released with minor injuries.

Officials are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

