South Bend man arrested in connection with deadly Fort Wayne shooting

Police say a man from South Bend has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man...
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Police say a man from South Bend has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Fort Wayne in early November.

According to WPTA, police were called to the 5300 block of McClellan Street around 11 p.m. on Nov. 5 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Tremaine Junior Barnett with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

On Monday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department sent a news release saying 33-year-old Robert Dashon James of South Bend was arrested in the case on a preliminary charge of murder. The department says he was arrested without incident in South Bend.

