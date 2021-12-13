Practices begin in Freeman era

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In less than three weeks, the Irish will be playing in the Fiesta Bowl - the first game for Marcus Freeman as head coach, and after a week of recruiting, Freeman is happy to be back on the practice field.

Sunday is just the second practice for new Irish football head coach Marcus Freeman, as the team preps for the New Year’s Day bowl game against Oklahoma State. It’s an adjustment period for everybody, including the now former defensive coordinator, who’s still trying navigate where he needs to be, and who to root for during team drills.

“I’m adjusting everyday, trying to get used to where to go, where to run to,” Freeman said. “I’m a man without a home right now, but it’s been really fun to be around this group of guys. You know I think for me it’s now, you can’t cheer for the defense. You can’t want the defense to win every rep. No, I want the offensive guys to get some great reps.”

“Being able to be around him I just kind of understand why these defensive guys are so passionate about him and for us on offense now, we kind of understand why they felt that way,” offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson said. “It’s really exciting to have someone like that.”

Freeman says right now the team is working on getting better, and will shift their focus to Oklahoma State later in the week.

