Mishawaka Police identify victims, seek information in Family Express shooting

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified the victims in a shooting that left three injured near a Mishawaka gas station Saturday night.

Police say one of the victims, Sicerie Brooks of South Bend, 42, was found shot inside her vehicle. A second victim, Scott Marvin of South Bend, 61, was reportedly shot while laying in his bed inside a nearby home. Police say the third victim, Christian Tate of Granger, 23, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach shortly after the shooting.

At this time, Division Chief Dan Gebo tells 16 News Now all three victims remain in critical, but stable, condition.

In a press release, Mishawaka police report that several calls were made out to police after shots were fired in the Family Express gas station parking lot located at the corner of Edison and Hickory Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Gebo, several people were filling up gas when shots were fired. However, Gebo says police have had little-to-no cooperation from witnesses in their investigation so far.

Gebo says police are reviewing surveillance video outside the gas station to try and narrow down anyone who may have been involved, including any suspects.

At this time, no arrests have been made. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP

