MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking a sweet pup who is full of energy and cuddles, you’re in luck.

Gumbo is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, and he’s looking for a loving home in time for Christmas.

If you’re interested in adopting Gumbo or any other pet, you can fill out an application online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.