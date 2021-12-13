Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Syracuse man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 63-year-old Thomas Walter Moore, Jr. of Syracuse.

Moore was last seen on Dec. 9 in Goshen when he left work in his 2018 Kia Soul. Police say he is 5′7″ and weighs 219 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

If our have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.