Advertisement

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Syracuse man

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 63-year-old Thomas Walter Moore, Jr. of...
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 63-year-old Thomas Walter Moore, Jr. of Syracuse.(Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 63-year-old Thomas Walter Moore, Jr. of Syracuse.

Moore was last seen on Dec. 9 in Goshen when he left work in his 2018 Kia Soul. Police say he is 5′7″ and weighs 219 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

If our have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elkhart that left a 19-year-old dead
19-year-old dies in Elkhart Co. crash
F.A.C.T. is investigating a deadly crash this evening on McKinley Hwy.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash in St. Joseph Co.
Mishawaka Police are investigating a shooting that may have started at or near the Family...
Three people shot at Mishawaka Family Express, home
34-year-old Ashley Turner was last seen in downtown South Bend on December 6th.
Woman reported missing from South Bend found safe
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue
Mishawaka Police investigating shooting on Maplehurst Avenue

Latest News

2nd Chance Pet
Meet Gumbo, our 2nd Chance Pet
2nd Chance Pet
2nd Chance Pet
It’s always fun decorating for the holidays, but one Elkhart family goes all out.
Cart family continues holiday lights tradition
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm to Begin the Week