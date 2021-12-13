Advertisement

Indiana Toll Road eastbound lanes blocked off after semi overturned Monday afternoon

The eastbound lanes on the Indiana Toll Road at mile marker 90 near the St. Joseph County/Elkhart County line were blocked off Monday afternoon after a semi overturned.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The eastbound lanes on the Indiana Toll Road at mile marker 90 near the St. Joseph County/Elkhart County line were blocked off Monday afternoon after a semi overturned.

A bystander was able to help the driver out.

“I started running out there, and then when we got over there, I could see him moving around in the windshield,” says Andrew Royer. “So, I got up on top of the cab. And we got the door open and pulled him out. He was okay.”

The eastbound lanes were reopen around 3:10 p.m. The driver is expected to be okay. The crash remains under investigation.

